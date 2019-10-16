San Antonio Firefighter hit and killed while responding to fire

A San Antonio firefighter was struck by a vehicle and killed while responding to a hotel fire in downtown Tuesday morning.

Fire crews were at the scene of the fire when the incident happened.

According to the San Antonio Fire Department, crews were called to check out a report of smoke coming from a Comfort Suites Hotel.

As crews were walking in and out of the building gathering equipment, Greg Garza, a 17-year veteran of the department was hit while apparently exiting his truck.

Garza was immediately taken to a hospital with serious injuries but was later pronounced dead.

Fire Chief Charles Hood says the investigation remains ongoing.

The Laredo Police Department took to social media to express their condolences on their loss saying “We send our thoughts and prayers to his brothers and sisters in the Fire Department for strength and also to the family of fallen Firefighter Greg Garza. May he Rest In Peace.”