San Antonio Food Bank hands out food to thousands of families

The economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic is being felt nationwide.

Thousands of people in Texas waited in their cars for food at a food distribution site.

The San Antonio Texas Food Bank handed out fresh vegetables and fruit as well as non-perishable goods to families in need.

Some people said they waited in line overnight to make sure they would get something because they had no food at home.

The organizers of this event say they handed out around one million pounds of food to 6,000 families.

The CEO of the San Antonio Food Bank says this event was the second one this week.