San Antonio Police officer shoots burglary suspect after altercation

An altercation between a burglary suspect and a Texas police officer resulted in the officer shooting the suspect in the leg.

The incident happened on Thursday morning on the west side of San Antonio when officers were called out to someone stealing cars in the parking lot of the Oyo Hotel.

When the officer arrived, he confronted the suspect, pulled out pepper spray but the suspect resisted arrest and brought the officer down to the ground.

Fearing for his life, the officer decided to draw his weapon and shoot him in the leg.

The suspect was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The police officer said he wasn’t hurt during the altercation; however, he is on administration until further notice.