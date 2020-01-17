San Antonio man convicted of smuggling illegal immigrants

A 60-year-old San Antonio man was convicted of illegal smuggling by a Laredo federal jury.

Clarence James Lee was found guilty of transporting two dozen undocumented immigrants.

The individuals were hidden behind a false wall built into a truck that Lee was driving.

They had no means of escape and were found sweating profusely, gasping for air and asking for water.

The incident happened at the Bruni Immigration Checkpoint on Highway 359.

Lee faces up to five years in prison as well as a maximum $250,000 fine.