San Antonio residents now required to wear a mask in public

Residents in San Antonio are now required to wear face coverings in public places.

The mandate states residents 10 years of age and older are required to wear a cloth face covering in public places where it is difficult to practice social distancing, such as a grocery store.

Employers are also required to provide face masks for employees.

Face masks are not needed for those exercising outside, driving alone or with passengers who are in the same household.

They are also not needed if you are pumping gas, eating or drinking or in a building that requires surveillance such as a bank.

Violators could receive a fine as high as one thousand dollars, but city officials say it's unlikely anyone would be hit with that fine.