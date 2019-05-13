San Diego Zoo welcomes new African Penguins

The San Diego Zoo welcomed two new endangered African Penguin chicks.

The zoo announced that their names are Dough and Barbara who hatched two months ago.

The eggs came from two breeding couples. The zoo says it's the first time eggs laid by its adult penguins have hatched there.

The staff has been working with the chicks to get them used to humans before they are introduced into the penguin colony in the next few weeks.

African Penguins are an endangered species. Their numbers have dropped by more than 60 percent in the past three decades and only 23,000 breeding pairs are known to exist.