San Juan Diego school will not open

San Juan Diego catholic school will not be opening its doors at all in the fall of this year.

It was announced on Friday at a meeting at San Augustine High School between parents and Bishop James Tamayo.

The school would have been a combination of students from the recently closed schools of Our Lady of Guadalupe and St. Peters Memorial.

The meeting was to discuss the alternatives and the reason for the decision.

Bishop Tamayo said the decision to not move forward with the new school was necessary.

“No, no, no we didn’t jump the gun and we couldn’t have done more. What we’re doing was hoping that every week, there would be an increase. That there would be something good coming forward, but a deadline needed to be made” Tamayo said.

Bishop Tamayo says that after a meeting on Wednesday they reviewed the enrollment, which stood at 63 students, they decided to not move forward with opening the school.

“We looked at everything and we realized that these people need to be commended. They did their very best but the numbers are still low. We would be entering the school year with a deficit. That’s what happened previously. We didn’t want that to happen now” Tamayo said.

Parents left in limbo are on a waiting list to get into other schools, but were told there are openings.

For parents who paid the enrollment, the district says the tuition for two years will match that of what they would pay at San Juan Diego.

The district says registration fees will be waved, and if a uniform was already purchased, they will reimburse.

It was stated that the combined debt of both Our Lady of Guadalupe and St. Peters Memorial was over half a million dollars.