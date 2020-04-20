San Marcos Police officer killed during domestic disturbance call

The San Marcos Police Department in Texas held a press conference after they lost one of their own during a shooting incident over the weekend.

Three officers responded to a domestic disturbance call at around 6 p.m. Saturday.

When responding at an apartment complex, the suspect allegedly ambushed officers with a rifle.

Two officers were taken to the hospital, undergoing surgery, and the other officer, Justin Putnam, was killed in the line of duty.

The suspect also died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The interim police chief of the SMPD said Putnam was a faithful officer and friend.