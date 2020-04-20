San Marcos Police officer killed during domestic disturbance call

SAN MARCOS, TX (NBC) - The San Marcos Police Department in Texas held a press conference after they lost one of their own during a shooting incident over the weekend.
Three officers responded to a domestic disturbance call at around 6 p.m. Saturday.
When responding at an apartment complex, the suspect allegedly ambushed officers with a rifle.
Two officers were taken to the hospital, undergoing surgery, and the other officer, Justin Putnam, was killed in the line of duty.
The suspect also died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The interim police chief of the SMPD said Putnam was a faithful officer and friend.