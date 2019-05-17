Santa Fe High School remembers deadly shooting

Santa Fe High School will observe a day of remembrance in honor of the one year anniversary of the school shooting that killed ten people last May.

On May 18 of last year, a gunman fired shots inside the school killing eight students and two teachers.

The remembrance ceremony will consist of student-led activity sessions including games, yoga, culinary classes and community service and art projects.

Activities will conclude with a tree dedication ceremony outside of the school's science wing.

