Santa Monica Angels recognized for helping children in El Cenizo

A group united by faith is being recognized for their efforts and dedication to helping those in need.

The Santa Monica Angels decided to help children in El Cenizo after noticing most of their mission class needed assistance.

Together they rolled up their sleeves and started making food to feed roughly 60 kids before their Saturday classes.

It's this selfless act that has them among the finalists for the Lumen Christi or "Light of Christ" Awards, which honors an individual or group for their mission to bring light through faith.