Santa Teresita Community Center receives generous donation

If you are one of the many who visit the Santa Teresita Community Center, you will soon start to see an array of new resources thanks to a hefty donation.

Medina Electric and the 'Co-Bank Sharing Success Program' donated funds for the center to use in purchasing items that can be used at the center.

Officials say they will more than likely use the money for school supplies.

Commissioner John Galo says these donations go a long way.

Galo says he would like to thank Medina Electric for its donation of $1,700 which will help the people over at the Santa Teresita Community.

Medina Electric is known to donate to community centers that need help.