Santo Niño students recognized

It's estimated, nationwide more than one million students participate in activities related to the National Honor Society.

Chapters at different grade levels are found in all 50 states that not only recognize students for their accomplishments but challenge them to develop further through active involvement in school activities and community service.

Here in Laredo, a chapter inducted a new group of elementary students into the elite group of academics.

Santo Nino Elementary held its induction ceremony on Thursday afternoon.

KGNS News Morning Anchor Max Fernandez was the guest speaker at the event.

The sponsor, Ms. Linda Diaz, and Principal Jose Perez were extremely gracious as they encouraged this excited group of students to exceed in their studies.

Congratulations to all the students on this achievement.