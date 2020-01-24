Sassy cat in need of forever home

A North Carolina animal shelter has taken an unusual approach to getting a particular cat adopted.

The Mitchell County Animal Rescue posted her picture with the label "World's Worst Cat."

The cat named Perdita is described as liking jump scares, lurking and being queen of the house which are all fairly standard kitty traits.

However, it also says she doesn't like kittens, dogs or children, which means she will need to be a solo cat.

The post is getting a lot of attention and even a few hundred dollars in donations.

If you are called to give a difficult kitty a fur-ever home, you can fill out an application at the Mitchell County Animal Rescue website.