Save big money during Cyber Monday!

If you missed out on Black Friday bargains, don’t worry, you have a second chance to score some deals without having to wait in line.

Monday is known as Cyber Monday.

Millions of consumers will log onto your computer or smartphones to shop.

According to Adobe Analytics, Americans are expected to spend more than nine-billion dollars for Cyber Monday.

That's a 19-percent hike from last year.

But, buyers beware!

Online scammers are lurking in hopes of stealing your money, so make sure you are purchasing items from legitimate websites.