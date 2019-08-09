Save big money during Tax Free Weekend!

Shoppers all across the lone star state will rush to the stores this weekend hoping to score some good deals.

Tax Free Weekend started on Friday morning and in some cases at midnight.

Shoppers can not only save on sales tax for the next few days, but many stores are also offering special deals and promotions to help you save even more.

Every year, shoppers fill the stores to purchase new clothes before the start of the school year.

Local retailers say they are ready for the influx of customers expected for the weekend.

The holiday sales applies to all clothing, shoes, school supplies and backpacks under $100.

Tax-Free Weekend lasts until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday.