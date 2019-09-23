Say do you remember, dancing in September

Goodbye Summer, hello Autumn! However, it's not going to feel like fall anytime soon.

While most of the country is dealing with tropical storms and possible hurricanes, south Texas remains dry with no chances of rain.

On Monday we will start off in the high 70s; however, with the high humidity, it's going to feel more like 80s.

By the afternoon we are looking at a high of 98 degrees.

These high 90 degree temperatures are going to be felt all week long with little to no cloud coverage.

Looks like we're not going to see any chances of rain or cloudy days anytime soon.

Enjoy the heat while you still can.