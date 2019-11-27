Scam calls impersonating AEP to demand money

Scammers are using a brighter method to steal your money.

According to officials with the local AEP office, reports have come in that scammers are using their name to demand payment from residents.

Calls of complaints from residents began about a week ago saying scammers are demanding payment over the phone, and in exchange, “you'll get a discount on next electric bill."

AEP representative Tony Arce says this tactic is the furthest from the truth, explaining that AEP never charges consumers directly for their services.

"AEP is not in the retail business. We will not call customers asking for payment. They've gotten very clever unfortunately, and it needs to stop. It's sad that these people are taking advantage of our citizens in our community and we want to make sure that we create an awareness and people do not fall prey."

Arce says they've even gone beyond calling residents, and are now calling places of business.

He encourages anyone who believes they're being scammed to call the number on your electric bill to verify the validity of the call and then report it to the police.