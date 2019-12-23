Scammer sells plates for alleged cancer patient

A man claiming to represent a local beauty college is scamming people out of money.

In a shared post by the Laredo Police Department and originally posted by Laredo Beauty College, they claim that there's a man posing as an instructor and seen wearing the school's logo. He is going to local businesses selling plates for an alleged cancer patient.

The school is saying the individual is in no way affiliated with them.

"Right now, there is no criminal investigation in this case," said Investigator Joe Baeza. "Simply because, the college is not a victim of anything. The college is basically just being used as a false front for someone who is trying to sell plates. It's not fair for people to be paying money, or contributing money to help someone who they think has a terminal disease."

Investigator Baeza says these scams are not uncommon considering this is the season of giving where criminals take advantage of people's good will.