Scammers calling residents claiming to be with Social Security Administration

The Social Security Administration is advising residents that there has been a surge in scam calls.

According to the SSA, residents have been getting automated messages claiming to be from the administration asking them for large sums of money over the phone.

The SSA says they will not contact people directly unless they have ongoing business with Social Security.

Officials say to never give any personal information over the phone which includes social security numbers, addresses, date of birth or credit card information.

If someone owes money, SSA will first mail a notice that describes the problem which will include appeal rights and payment options.

If you feel like you have been a victim of a scam you can contact police to report it.