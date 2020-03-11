Scammers posing as AEP officials

AEP Texas is alerting residents that scammers are trying to collect money by phone and even door-to-door.

Representatives with AEP say people are calling residents and businesses claiming to be AEP employees and asking for large sums of money over the phone.

The scammer usually gets the customer to pay over the phone by threatening to cut off services. In some cases, people are even going door to door claiming that their electric meter needs to be replaced.

AEP is advising customers not to fall victim to these scams.

They say they will never call or email personal or financial information, they will never demand payment over the phone and crews always display an employee ID when speaking to a customer.

If you have any questions you can contact AEP directly at 1-877-373-4858.