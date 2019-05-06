Scammers posing as Webb County officials

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is advising the community about a surge of scam calls claiming to be from their department.

The sheriff says someone is identifying themselves as a representative from the department asking for residents for money.

The alleged scammer is threatening people by saying that they have a warrant for their arrest.

The caller claims that they can face penalties if they do not collect money from them.

These callers are targeting professionals such as doctors, as well as other residents in the community.

The department says if you have been a target of these calls, try to get all of the information you can from the caller, such as phone number and write it down so you can report them immediately.

Also, don't answer any personal questions by phone or text.

The sheriff says that no law enforcement agency from the county will call to threaten people with warrants.