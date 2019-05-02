Scammers targeting local businesses

The Laredo Police Department is advising the public that there has been a surge of scam calls targeting local businesses.

According to police, scammers have been targeting multiple businesses around town, especially those that are open 24 and posing as a representative of the company.

The caller then lures the employee by mentioning the name of the manager and requests to make a bank deposit into another account.

Authorities say the accounts are often foreign and very difficult to recover.

Laredo Police are encouraging business managers and supervisors to be aware of these scams and to inform their fellow employees.

Authorities would also like to stress to the public to never make any type of transactions over the phone and to always use your best judgment.

Police say if you have any questions or concerns about scam calls, you can reach them directly at 956-795-2800.