Scattered Showers, Fernand to our South

The disturbance in the gulf has become Tropical Storm Fernand. The storm will track into northeast Mexico Wednesday. The northern part of the heavy rain shield will continue to reach into the Lower Valley through Wednesday into Thursday. Further north, rains will be more scattered as far north as Webb County, more numerous showers will reach into Zapata County.

I'm expecting partly to mostly cloudy tonight, low in the high 70's. Partly to mostly cloudy Wednesday and Thursday, scattered showers, perhaps briefly heavy in Webb County, especially during the afternoons, perhaps a bit more numerous showers in Zapata County. Highs in the low to mid 90's. Partly cloudy Friday and Saturday, high in the high 90's. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of scattered afternoon showers Sunday through Tuesday, highs in the mid 90's.