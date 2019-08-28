Scattered Showers Will Fade After Sunset

The warmest air aloft has moved to the west. The atmosphere is a little more moist, and heated air from the surface can remain warmer than the surrounding air as it rises, allowing it to build tall clouds. After we lose the heat of the day after sunset, the scattered showers will dissipate.Somewhat warmer air aloft may make it harder to build tall clouds Thursday. We will remain hot through the forecast period, a scattered sea breeze shower is possible late on the weekend afternoons, and scattered sea breeze showers are possible mid next week with passing ripples in the upper level wind flow.

I'm expecting a chance of showers early this evening, especially along and south of highway 359, humid overnight, low in the upper 70's. Partly cloudy Thursday and Friday, highs a bit above 100. Partly cloudy Saturday and Sunday with a slight chance of a late afternoon sea breeze shower, high in the upper 90's. Partly cloudy Monday, high around 100. Partly cloudy Tuesday and Wednesday, a slight chance of a shower, high around 100.