Scattered Showers With Front

Isolated showers formed in and around the Laredo area at the end of the afternoon. Scattered showers will be a little more common Thursday and Friday as a front from the north approaches and stalls near our area. A developing tropical cyclone over the gulf will likely curve north, around a high pressure system in the southeast U.S. into Louisiana by the weekend, too far to our east to bring rain to our area. Sunnier and hotter weather will follow Saturday on into next week as drier air to the west of the storm moving into Louisiana moves overhead.

I'm expecting partly cloudy tonight, low in the upper 70';s. Partly cloudy Thursday and Friday with scattered showers, high around 100. Mostly sunny Saturday through Wednesday, highs around 104 or 105.