Scattered Thundershower Chances

A deepening layer of humid gulf air is fueling the formation of tall rain clouds on the heated high terrain of northeastern Mexico. A wave in the wind flow aloft will produce rising air which may sustain updrafts feeding the tall clouds long enough for a few of the storms to reach as far east as our area tonight. I will watch, just in case. Another upper level wave will bring perhaps our best chance of a nighttime shower from the mountains Saturday night. The tropical gulf air will be characterized by high humidity and temperatures mostly in the 90's.

I'm expecting a slight chance of a thundershower tonight, otherwise, becoming mostly cloudy and humid, low in the mid 70's. Partly cloudy Thursday and Friday, slight chances of evening scattered showers, highs in the high 90's. A better chance of a nighttime thundershower Saturday, high Saturday in the high 90's. Partly to mostly cloudy Sunday through Wednesday, highs in the low 90's, slight chances of thundershowers mainly at night.