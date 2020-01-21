Schedule for Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program

It's tax season and if you are looking for some help to get your taxes done in a fast and efficient manner, the UISD Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program is helping ou for free!

The service will be provided from January 20th to April 15th.

United High School will be open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. For more information, you can call 956-473-5600.

United South High School will be open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information, you can call 956-473-5400.

Alexander High School High School will be open from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. For more information, you can call 956-473-5800.

LBJ will be open on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 1:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. For more information, you can call 956-473-5100.