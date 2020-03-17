Scholastic launches "Learn From Home" website

With many schools closing across the country due to the coronavirus, you may be looking for ways to keep your kids learning and engaged.

Scholastic has set up a free 'Learn From Home' website for grades from kindergarten and up to middle school.

Each section is already equipped with one week of content for students with 15 additional days on the way.

Each day of content is filled with articles and stories, videos, and learning challenges.

The students can even go on virtual field trips or meet best-selling authors.

The website provides up to three hours' worth of content each day and can be completed on any device.