School officials advising parents about STAAR testing

LISD and UISD officials are reminding parents that STAAR Testing will be taking place this week.

Testing will start on Tuesday, April 9th with fourth and seventh graders taking the writing test, and fifth and eighth graders taking the math test.

On Wednesday, fifth and eighth-grade students will be taking the reading portion of the exam.

Then on Thursday, students will take the English test.

During this time, school officials encourage students to get a good night’s rest and eat a healthy breakfast.

Good luck to every student taking their exam this week!