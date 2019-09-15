School district looking to put a stop to student vaping

Vaping isn’t only a nationwide epidemic, it’s also an issue that has been seen right here at home.

Local school districts are seeing a rising trend in e-cigarette usage among high school and middle school students on campus and even in class.

The director for discipline management of UISD, Annette Perez says they have made counselors available at each campus along with informative presentations for students and parents.

Perez says the district is helping parents become more aware of these devices and rising trends.

Disciplinary actions are also in place at UISD.

If a student is caught with a vaping device or any tobacco product, it will be confiscated and reported to parents.