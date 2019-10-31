Possible re-districting to be voted on for local school districts

All districts in the State of Texas must submit their enrollment numbers to the UIL Board by Friday, which has many athletic departments left in the dark about what changes they can see in the near future.

Decisions will be made based on population size and travel requirements by February third.

While it’s not likely that any of the seven schools in Laredo will get moved into a completely different district, UIL’s decision could have the slightest impact that would make a pretty big difference for both districts.

Currently for LISD, Martin and Cigarroa are both in District 5A; however, Cigarroa is in division two of that district.

Based off of their student population size, it could result in UIL splitting the district in two, causing Ciggorroa to travel to the valley schools like Sharyland.

They are hoping to get bumped into division one with Martin.

Sylvia Barrera, the athletic director for LISD says if they were to replace Martin and Cigarroa within the same division and the same district, it would create a better travel itinerary for the student-athletes.

Barrera adds that it’s more comparable to match with 5A schools in San Antonio in reference to student body size and feeder schools around.

LISD is ready for any changes that may come their way as well as United ISD.

The athletic director for UISD, Bobby Cruz says there is a possibility, pending UIL and what they decide to do with the schools in San Antonio and the South Texas region.

If there’s a massive shift in the district, it might end up with more teams taking trips out of town.

In Cimarron’s choice to opt up to division one, that would only pertain to football.

All other athletics would continue as 5A.

Division 1 and 2 apply to football.

This previous realignment decision was the first time UIL had split 5A into two divisions.