School districts looking to combat bullying

Local school districts and local organizations will come together to discuss some of the ways we can combat bullying.

According to Bullying Statistics, bullying is the third leading cause of death among our youth.

Both UISD and LISD are teaming up Pillar and Mancera Medical to encourage students to take a stand against bullying.

It's a program that will take the opposite approach of responding to negative bullying behavior with punishment, by instead those who take on positive behaviors towards others.