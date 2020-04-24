School districts offering new grading systems for high school seniors

It is an unprecedented time for many students across the country, but especially for seniors who were expecting a different outcome during their last year of high school.



School districts are adapting with the change by releasing a new grading system.

Local school districts have set new grading guidelines in light of school closures caused by the coronavirus pandemic.



Both United ISD and Laredo ISD say they are adjusting policies to match the current remote learning situation.



LISD and UISD have made changes in all grades, and we will break down how these changes effect graduating seniors.



UISD will not be using numerical grading. Instead, the district is implementing a pass or fail grading systems for the last nine weeks which have been taught remotely.

- UISD students who are enrolled in an 18 week course will earn half a credit if their 3rd quarter grade, which are the school days before at-home schooling, is 70 percent or better.

- To earn the other half credit students must earn a pass status for the remaining 9 weeks of remote teaching.

- Students not earning the additional half credit this semester must retake the entire course in order to meet graduation requirements as mandated by state and district policy.

- Since UISD is no longer using a numerical grading system, final GPA's for ranking purposes will be based on grades earned up to quarter three, which ended on March 13th, 2020.

- Students who are enrolled in 9 week course credit, which began March 23, 2020 will earn a half credit if they earn a pass status.

- If students earn a fail status for the course, they will not earn the half credit and might not meet graduation requirements.

- When dealing with 9 week courses, final course status of fail or pass will not impact the student's final GPA.

Now moving on to LISD- the district says it is keeping its numerical grading scale, but 90 percent of the total semester grade will be based on scores from January 8th through March 6th.

- The remaining 10 percent of the grade will be based on work from March 9th through May 27th.

LISD says a plan to offer summer school is already in the works.

For a complete and detailed breakdown of how the grading system has changed for all grade levels, UISD and LISD have posted the information on their websites.

Both school districts say if a students is at risk of not passing, a parent should have already been contacted, but parents are always welcome to contact the district with any questions they may have.