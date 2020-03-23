School districts to offer free lunch for local students

Both local school districts are getting ready to provide meals for their students this upcoming week.

Starting on Monday, Laredo and United ISD will set up food distribution sites where students can pick up a free meal.

Several of them will serve as drive-thru sites.

Meal kits will be provided to any child 18 years old and younger.

Harmony Public Schools will also offer free lunch and breakfast pickup for any child, however, in an effort to minimize our parents’ driving commute every day, they will offer Monday, Wednesday and Friday only lunch and breakfast pickup for multiple days between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m at the Harmony Science Academy Laredo campus located on 4401 San Francisco Ave.

The grab and go meals will be provided at the following locations:

BONNIE GARCIA ELEMENTARY (1453 Concord Hills Blvd.)

BORCHERS ELEMENTARY (9551 Backwoods Trail )

CLARK ELEMENTARY (500 W. Hillside Rd.)

CUELLAR ELEMENTARY (6431 Casa Del Sol Blvd.)

FASKEN SCHOOL (11111 Atlanta Dr.)

GONZALEZ MIDDLE SCHOOL (5208 Sta. Claudia Lane)

KENNEDY-ZAPATA ELEMENTARY (3809 Espejo Molina Rd., El Cenizo, Tx)

LOS OBISPOS MIDDLE SCHOOL (4801 S. Ejido Rd.)

LYNDON B. JOHNSON HIGH SCHOOL (5626 Cielito Lindo Blvd.)

MULLER ELEMENTARY (4430 Muller Memorial Blvd.)

NEWMAN ELEMENTARY (1300 Alta Vista)

PRADA ELEMENTARY (510 Soria Dr.)

RAUL PERALES MIDDLE SCHOOL (410 EG Ranch Road)

RUIZ ELEMENTARY (1717 Ave. Los Presidentes)

SAN ISIDRO ELEMENTARY (11021 Bucky Houdman)

SALVADOR GARCIA MIDDLE SCHOOL (499 Pena Dr., Rio Bravo, Tx)

TRAUTMANN MIDDLE SCHOOL (8501 Curly Lane)

UNITED MIDDLE SCHOOL (700 E. Del Mar Blvd.)