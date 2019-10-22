School districts to take part in School Bus Safety Week

The wheels on the bus will be going round and round this morning during an annual bus parade.

As part of National School Bus Safety Week, both school districts will come together to bring awareness to the importance of school bus safety.

The parade will start at Veterans Field at around 9:30 a.m. and then end at the SAC at around 10 a.m.

The school buses will be escorted by UISD Police officers as well as other law enforcement officials.

Laredo Mayor Pete Saenz is expected to be in attendance to recite the Bus safety Week Proclamation along with Webb County Commissioner John Gao.

As part of the campaign, both school districts are asking drivers to be careful when driving near school buses.

National School Bus Safety week takes place from October 22nd to October 26th.