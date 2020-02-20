School marching bands pulled out of Youth Parade

Rain or shine, the IBC Youth Under the Stars Parade will continue with some changes.

According to WBCA officials, the parade will still go on starting at 6 p.m.

However, several entries are dropping out of the parade for tonight. Remember this parade highlights the youth in our community, therefore a lot of schools participate in this grand event.

However, we spoke with United ISD and they said all of their middle school bands are not participating in the parade. That does not include cheerleaders or school dance teams.

The district says the decision to cancel or pull out of the event is at the discretion of each campus.

According to Laredo ISD, all marching school bands have been pulled.