School nurses to undergo seizure training

A local school district is getting ready to train school personnel on how to handle a student with epilepsy or any seizure disorder.

House Bill 684, also known as Sam's Law, took effect last Tuesday.

The bill was named in honor of a Texas student who died in December 2016 following a seizure.

United ISD officials say they have close to 600 students who have been diagnosed with a seizure disorder.

Nurses will now undergo a special training to identify and help a student who may be experiencing a seizure.

Irene Rosales with UISD says it can be scary to encounter someone who is having a seizure, so it’s important to educate officials for the worst case scenario.

Over 50 nurses from the district will take part in the training starting July 22nd.