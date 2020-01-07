School officials remind parents what to avoid when school begins

Hope you kids enjoyed your break, because it's time to go back to school.

After two weeks of winter break, students from United and Laredo ISD are heading back to the classroom Wednesday.

Here are some tips school officials would like you to be aware of:

They would like to remind parents about getting back into the morning routine.They are also urging parents to remember to leave the house earlier than usual to get to your destination without rushing.

They also urge parents to obey all traffic signs and crossing guards. Failure to do so may result in a hefty fine of up to $500 dollars.