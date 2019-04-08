Local students give back to South Texas Food Bank

Several high schools gathered to raise food for those in need over the weekend.

"One day, One Cause" was an event challenge by Pla-Mor, Jett Bowl North and the South Texas Food Bank to get all the schools competing for more than just tailgates and athletic events.

At the end of the event, it was LBJ who filled more than four crates worth of donations which totaled more than 70,000 pounds.

Organizers say the purpose of the event is to empower the youth and teach them that we must give back to our community.

Representatives from Pla-Mor say the event was a success and students who participated were given community service hours.

