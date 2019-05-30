Schools out for summer!

It’s the last day of school for UISD students; however, students at LISD got a chance to start their summer one day early.

Fifth grade students over at Bruni Elementary are saying goodbye to their teachers and school campus for the last time.

Other students were also getting ready to move on to the next grade level.

Teachers say they are sad to see their students leave but they are grateful to have seen them grow academically.

In total, 24,000 students will be out on vacation from LISD.

Students will have a few months off and head back to school on August 12th.

