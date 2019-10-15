Science fair programs offered at local public library

The City of Laredo Information Services Department is offering science fair workshops again for the month of October.

The science fair workshops are demonstration-filled and cover all the basics to make anybody’s school project great.

Come see water defy gravity and learn how to pass a wooden skewer though a balloon without popping it, plus much more. It is a great review for parents who may be asked to help with their children’s projects.

The science fair workshops will be offered on Wednesday, October 16th beginning at 4 p.m. and again on Wednesday, October 23rd at the same time. All ages are welcome and there is no registration needed for these workshops.

For more information you can contact Robert Brown at the Joe A. Guerra Laredo Public Library, 1120 E. Calton Rd, Laredo, Texas 78041, or call 956-795-2400, extension 2521.