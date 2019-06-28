Scientists discover tiny carnivorous dinosaur species in Brazil

Scientists are giving us a realistic look at a new dinosaur discovered in Parana, Brazil.

Experts say the small, desert-dwelling carnivore may be part of the T.rex and Velociraptor lineage / Source: CNN

The new species is a tiny killer, standing at a little more than 3-feet tall. It's a carnivorous cousin of the Tyrannosaurus rex and Velociraptor.

So, yes, that means it has small arms and large feet.

Researchers were able to give the public an advanced look at the dinosaur through computer graphics and fragments of bone found in excavations.

They used virtual reality to recreate the dinosaur which stands at about 1-meter tall and 1.5-meters long.

Scientists believe the little guy was carnivorous, fast and agile.

They named it Vespersaurus Paranaensis because the Latin word "vesper" translates to west: A reference to the city where they found the fossils.

You can read more about the discovery here.

Copyright 2019 CNN and Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.