Scientists teach rats how to drive mini vehicles

A new study suggests rats can be taught a lot more than chasing the cheese.

Researchers at University of Richmond put them in "Rat-operated vehicles", or ROV's.

During the project, rats figured out how to press a button to move the vehicles to the end of their enclosure, where they were rewarded with Froot Loops.

A lead researcher says the study also suggested some findings that could be useful for humans.

First, rats who lived in a more stimulating environment were better drivers.

And second - all rats who learned how to drive produced more hormones that control stress.

It proved that learning a complex task can boost emotional resilience.

The lead researcher says that could be useful in the treatment of depression as well as other mental illnesses.