Scooter Attack Caught On Camera

A street fight in downtown Austin, Texas Wednesday morning escalated to the point where a scooter was thrown through the rear windshield of a car.

A bystander's camera captured a bird's-eye view of the incident.

Lawrence Black said he was on his way to work when a man stepped into the street blocked traffic.

Black said he's seen the man panhandling in the past and said he began punching and kicking his car. When Black stepped out of his car to confront him, he said the man attacked him.

"He was trying to cause an accident," Black said. "He threw a punch at me and I slammed him to the ground and held him there."

Cell phone video, taken from the ninth floor of a high rise at that intersection, shows Black pinning his alleged aggressor down. You can see Black eventually release him.

Cell phone video, taken from the ninth floor of a high rise at that intersection, shows Black pinning his alleged aggressor down. You can see Black eventually release him.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2M54gh6