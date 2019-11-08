Scratch getting you ready for the giving season!

With November in full swing, many might be thinking about what to do for Thanksgiving!

If you are thinking about hosting your own Thanksgiving, but you are not an expert chef, a local sandwich eatery is looking to help.

Scratch Kitchen is known for its wide variety of sandwiches.

The restaurant has decided to lend a helping hand in the kitchen to help residents with turkey day.

For just $150 Scratch can whip up a turkey dinner that includes, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, green beans, stuffing and dinner rolls.

It’s the perfect meal deal that will have your guests wanting more.

For more information on the Thanksgiving bundle, you can call Scratch at (956) 568-4893.

All orders must be submitted before Monday, November 25th.