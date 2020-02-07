Sea otter out-dunks Globetrotter

It's not every day that the Harlem Globetrotters get overshadowed by a dunk.

But that's exactly what happened recently to Zeus McClurkin when he visited the Oregon Zoo and met Juno the sea otter.

Juno takes the pass and dives down the lane for the slam.

Then McClurkin gave Juno a little razzle, dazzle and Juno was up to the challenge.

Zoo officials use basketball as a fun way to keep Juno in shape and healthy.

And it looks like junco, the sea otter Globetrotter, has some game.