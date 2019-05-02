Seagull photobombs traffic camera

A seagull finally got its shot to be a London traffic reporter on Tuesday.

London's traffic authorities shared a video of it photobombing a local traffic camera.

The video was shared from the official Twitter account of the Transport For London Traffic News.

The video was accompanied by the caption, "Due to popular demand, a quick update from our popular reporter just north of the Blackwall tunnel."

Within minutes, Twitter users started retweeting the post with their own humorous responses.