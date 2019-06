A selfish seagull has become an internet sensation after he swooped down for a snack and stole a woman’s lobster roll over the weekend.

California native Alicia Jessop was posing for an Instagram picture on Friday in York, Maine when the theft happened.

Alicia thought she dropped her food, only to catch the bird red-handed.

The photobomb went viral and received over 191,000 likes on Twitter.

Alicia laughed it off and went to get another roll to replace the first one.