Search committee interviews candidates for city manager position

A Laredo committee that is behind the city manager search interviewed all four candidates for the position.

On Saturday, the City Manager Search Ad-Hoc Committee interviewed the candidates inside City Council chambers.

Some of the questions by the committee include, transportation, bi-national relations, ethics/ improving the moral, and making Laredo a destination location.

Each candidate had 25 minutes to present and then answer committee member’s question.

In total, all four candidates were interviewed for two hours.

The candidates are Jose Madrigal, Samuel Edelman, Robert Eads and Corby Alexander, Sr.