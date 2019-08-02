Search continues for Laredo missing woman

The sons of a missing mother hold a second vigil outside a Laredo detention center Thursday afternoon.

For nearly a month, the Graciela Sepulveda- Juarez family still have no answers on her whereabouts.

They believe Graciela is in custody at a Laredo detention center.

"We came back to the Laredo South border station, and we're here because we know our mom is here. She was detained, she got caught in the states" Graciela’s son, Edgar Hernandez said.

Edgar, Graciela's oldest son, says he’s sure his mother is somewhere inside a federal facility and attributes his suspicions to an independent news article with a similar event.

"There was this story of these two Guatemalan brothers that were crossing the river and they told their sister about it" Hernandez said.

The article states the brothers were missing for about a month.

"They went through the same story, their families were looking for them, and Border Patrol wasn't giving them any information. They said that nothing was coming out on their system” Hernandez said.

Something that echoes what Border Patrol told them on Tuesday, when they asked about their mother.

"That's why we're here because we hear a lot of stories that this happens to a lot of people, and we know that our mom is here. She is not in Mexico" Hernandez said.

At the vigil Thursday, Graciela’s three sons were joined by Elias Cantu, a LULAC representative from the Rio Grande valley.

"Now it's being reported that the attorneys are having to sue them in order to find their families otherwise they keep being told, just like this family is being told that they're not in the system" Cantu said.

At Thursday’s gathering outside the border patrol station, Laredo police showed up only to ask family members to peacefully assemble outside of federal grounds.

Border Patrol and the Mexican consulate have no new information on Graciela’s whereabouts.

